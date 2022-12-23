3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $517,335

*New construction* Enjoy 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes OR save $20,000 now through Jan. 31st! No construction loan needed! The 1235 square foot Clearwater proves that a mid-size home can be more than it appears. Vaulted ceilings span the dining room as well as the spacious living room with gas fireplace. The kitchen provides ample counter space and cupboard storage is uniquely positioned in the front of the home. The main suite is expansive, featuring two spacious closets and an ensuite with dual vanity. Sharing the second bathroom are the other two sizeable bathrooms! Please call Janna Pummill at 406-546-3144 or your real estate professional.