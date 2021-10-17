3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $519,900

This picture-perfect bungalow-style home stands proud within the Hellgate Meadow subdivision, on a prized corner lot and directly opposite a park. Buyers craving contemporary comfort will adore this 2006-built home with must-have modern features throughout while the highly sought-after location within the Hellgate School District is sure to tick all the boxes. Three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms are spread throughout the 1,801sqft layout with open-concept living spaces and room to host guests. From the covered patio entryway, you are welcomed into the light-filled living room with wood floors underfoot and a free-flowing design that embraces the dining area and kitchen. Gorgeous cabinets and sweeping kitchen countertops add instant appeal for the eager cook plus there's