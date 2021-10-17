This picture-perfect bungalow-style home stands proud within the Hellgate Meadow subdivision, on a prized corner lot and directly opposite a park. Buyers craving contemporary comfort will adore this 2006-built home with must-have modern features throughout while the highly sought-after location within the Hellgate School District is sure to tick all the boxes. Three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms are spread throughout the 1,801sqft layout with open-concept living spaces and room to host guests. From the covered patio entryway, you are welcomed into the light-filled living room with wood floors underfoot and a free-flowing design that embraces the dining area and kitchen. Gorgeous cabinets and sweeping kitchen countertops add instant appeal for the eager cook plus there's
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
About 150 students rallied in front of Main Hall on Friday afternoon and called for the University of Montana to fire computer science professor Rob Smith —or for him to resign.
"As the Hob Nob turns 20 and our lease is coming to an end, we have decided the time has come to hang up our aprons and retire from the restaurant business."
A University of Montana computer science professor has been put on paid leave pending an investigation spurred by reporting by the Montana Kaimin.
"We do a big emphasis on music and art and color and that kind of thing.”
- Updated
Montana is on pace for 2021 to soon eclipse the number of COVID-19 deaths it suffered in 2020, a year vaccines weren't available.
“I am personally disgusted by the homophobic and misogynistic views that were reported in the Montana Kaimin," said UM President Seth Bodnar on Monday.
Restoring the North Coast Hiawatha rail line could generate $271 million in economic benefits to seven states it would serve.
The female-founded Missoula-based brand Youer is taking a unique spin on crowdfunding to build an apparel factory by launching a month-long pr…
Anything you donate needs to be reusable. Here are some more donation tips and some common misconceptions about Goodwill.
- Updated
There were 510 Montanans reported hospitalized Wednesday morning, topping the previous high of 506 last November, before a vaccine was available.