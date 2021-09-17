Enjoy this next to new, one level, corner lot, 3 bed, 2 bath home just minutes from Missoula. This quiet neighborhood with beautiful views help make this home a special one. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, kitchen equipped with gas range and stainless steel appliances. A spacious master bedroom with a gorgeous ensuite bathroom, dual vanities and a spectacular tiled shower. Two more large bedrooms with walk in closets, insulated 2 car garage &walk in pantry add to the features of this well thought out home. Sit out back in the evenings and watch the sunsets or cozy up around the fire pit on this comfortable patio. Enjoy the gorgeous lawn with underground sprinklers and professional edging that help give this home an impeccable look! Listed by Shannon Schweyen
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $520,000
