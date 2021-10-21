3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $524,900

Location, Location, Location! El Mar Estates presents this great 3 bed, 2 bath home with many upgrades. This home Features New garage door opener with myQ and Wifi, Trex deck with gable roof, New Kitchen cabinets, New Lennox 2-stage gas furnace with wifi icomfort thermostat, new windows, and patio door. The spacious living room offers a large window that flows into the dining room. The rear deck is large, great for entertaining. The exterior of the home offers a fenced back yard & Full asphalt driveway. located Call Fred Nilsen at 406-241-4101, or your real estate professional.