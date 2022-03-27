3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $524,900

Located in a quiet neighborhood, this well maintained corner-lot home is perfect for a family, or even an investment property. Perfectly situated next to open space, and just a short walk from Playfair park and Splash Montana water park. Plenty restaurants, schools, and shopping located just minutes from this gem. For showings please call 406-541-4000, text Devin Khoury at 406-207-8200, or your real estate professional.