 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $524,900

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $524,900

Located in a quiet neighborhood, this well maintained corner-lot home is perfect for a family, or even an investment property. Perfectly situated next to open space, and just a short walk from Playfair park and Splash Montana water park. Plenty restaurants, schools, and shopping located just minutes from this gem. For showings please call 406-541-4000, text Devin Khoury at 406-207-8200, or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News