3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000

Welcome to 2233 Briggs St. This is a large split level home with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home features spacious rooms, newer flooring in the lower level and offers a great layout for entertaining including a wet bar in the den off the kitchen. There is a fireplace upstairs and on the lower level as well. The wood beams compliment the taller ceilings and bring extra character to this home. Exterior features include a fenced yard, a relaxing hot tub for cooler nights and an outdoor swimming pool for hot summer days. To view, call Amy Morton at 406-274-6133, or your Real Estate professional.

