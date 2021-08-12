 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000

If you're looking for a newer home with top quality finishes and one level living with an easy to maintain yard that's ready to move right in to, this is it! Quality built by Edgell Construction, this open, bright home features an easy living floor plan and loads of features . The beautifully landscaped lot has UG irrigation, a fenced back yard where you can enjoy the views from the large deck and also features access to hundreds of acres of trails along the Clark Fork River via a private easement trail. Inside the home you'll enjoy the A/C, high ceilings, upgraded lighting and a wonderful open kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, gorgeous engineered wood floors and a nice spacious master suite. The garage is extra large and finished as well. This is a super buy!

