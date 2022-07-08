3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000

4736 Giada is set in a tight-knit neighborhood with a short walk to Hellgate schools combined with stunning views of one of Missoula's highest points -- Mount Sentinel and the M. From the bed in the primary bedroom, watch nature transform the landscape in all four season over the M. You don't have to sacrifice sweeping views for urban conveniences because you're located in a section of town that you can enjoy a short drive to all the advantages of Reserve Street, including shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and a hospital.This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features two-level living. The first thing you notice about the home from the outside is the charming front porch. This house model was the largest builder choice, The Sheridan, when it was constructed.