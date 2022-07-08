 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000

4736 Giada is set in a tight-knit neighborhood with a short walk to Hellgate schools combined with stunning views of one of Missoula's highest points -- Mount Sentinel and the M. From the bed in the primary bedroom, watch nature transform the landscape in all four season over the M. You don't have to sacrifice sweeping views for urban conveniences because you're located in a section of town that you can enjoy a short drive to all the advantages of Reserve Street, including shopping, restaurants, grocery stores, and a hospital.This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features two-level living. The first thing you notice about the home from the outside is the charming front porch. This house model was the largest builder choice, The Sheridan, when it was constructed.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mid-week storm cells on the way

Mid-week storm cells on the way

A series of severe thunderstorms should roll over the Missoula Valley and surrounding region starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News