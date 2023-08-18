*New home under construction. Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes. *Save up to $20,000* on select move-in ready or available to build homes. The 1408 square foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living with a gorgeous gas fireplace and dining room. The separate main suite affords you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizable bedrooms share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan. This home also features masonry on the front of the home and a lovely, covered patio with can lighting in the back. Just minutes from Missoula, this new community will offer walking trails and multiple parks, and it is located in the highly sought-after Frenchtown School District!
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,678
