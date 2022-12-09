Never been lived in, 2022 newly built home. Open floor plan with mountain views off of the 12 X 16 Trex deck. Kitchen has a spacious island with a Granite countertop. Cathedral ceilings and large window in the living area brings in lots of natural lighting. This home provides a split bedroom floor plan for privacy. Large primary bedroom has an ensuite with double sinks, tiled shower, tiled flooring and a large walk-in closet. There are two generous sized bedrooms and a full bath off the living area. Laundry room with utility sink. Amenities include AC, UG Sprinklers, and much more. Double garage has a large storage space for all your extra items. One year builder's warranty. Call Chay Hughes 406 546 3717 or your Real Estate Professional to view.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $529,900
