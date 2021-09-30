Welcome home to Missoula's newest freestanding modern industrial townhomes in the highly desirable Northside. Built by award winning builder Scott Smith Property Solutions. This home features 3 beds + 3.5 baths. 9' ceilings on the main. Features include Andersen black interior/black exterior windows, zoned central heating & AC, heated tile floors, tiled showers, cherry cabinets, quartz tops and Kohler/Moen fixtures. High end finishes and detailed craftsmanship shine throughout. Enjoy the south facing views from the oversized Andersen living room windows and large 3rd story rooftop patio with heated concrete. Exterior features include a private fenced/low maintenance landscaped yard w/UG sprinklers and reclaimed wood accents. This is the Missoula lifestyle at its best! Listed by Mike Kaptur
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $529,900
