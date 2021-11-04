Situated on a lovely tree studded one acre lot in Missoula's exclusive Big Flat neighborhood, this incredible home is close to all that the city offers yet exudes that country feel that we're all looking for. Extensively remodeled, there's a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets, and more including much updated electrical throughout, a newer roof, new flooring, remodeled baths, new cement board siding as well as added insulation and so much more, this home is ready for new owners! You'll enjoy the park-like yard with two productive wells (one for irrigation), great school system and the proximity to town as well as have the opportunity to make the partially finished basement your own with your personal touch. Call Tonda Richards at 544-7846 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $535,000
