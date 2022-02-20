 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $535,000

Meticulously maintained 44 Ranch Home! Walk in to tall ceilings and lots of light in the main living room. The open concept floor plan makes for easy entertaining, as does the spacious outdoor area. The kitchen comes with plenty of storage and granite countertops. You will find the primary bedroom on the main floor, complete with its own en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The two additional bedrooms can be found in the finished basement, as well as a second living room. This home comes with two TVs, a freezer, and W/D. Outside of the main residence, there is a detached two-car garage and a new shed. The insulated garage lends itself to the possibility of a multi-use space or workshop. Surrounded by the mountains, this home provides quite a view to wake up to! Listed By Danni Moore

