3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $535,990

*NEW* Welcome to 44 Ranch! To be built. Alternative floor plans available: Clearwater, Durham, Edgewood, Hudson, Jordan, or Targhee. Get up to $20k to help you get into your dream home now through Oct. 31st! No construction loan needed!The 1621 square-foot Jordan is a smartly designed alley-accessed-garage home design, that's perfect for a variety of lifestyles. The Jordan opens to a beautiful entry and spacious great room with an optional built-in fireplace and shelving. Adjacent to the great room is a formal dining space and a giant open kitchen with a walk-in pantry for kitchen and storage galore. The downstairs also includes a private powder room and pocket den that works well as a playroom or office.