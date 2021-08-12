3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $539,500

MAVERICK Floor Plan. UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Are you ready to hang your hat with easy livin? If so, Cowboy Flats is the place for you! Maintenance free living all on one level. The open & functional design provides lots of light, high end finishes, privacy from neighbors, and close to the heart of Missoula. Additional floorplans available. PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY. This is to be built. Floor plan in associated docs or on the Cowboy Flats website. Complete one level living with NO STAIRS at any entry point. Open living/dining and kitchen area with tall ceilings and big windows. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet. Quality built by Mostad Construction. HOA subdivision means no sprinkling, no shoveling for you. Spend time on the things you love!