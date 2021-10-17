3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $540,000

340 Trailblazer loop is a brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a great central location. 1/2 a block from the Milwaukee trail, close to the Good Food Store, and with easy access to Reserve Street and Downtown you will be close to everything Missoula has to offer. This home is well built, with contemporary craftsmanship throughout: solid oak flooring, quartz countertops, quality appliances, and walk in tile master shower with heated floors are just some of the great features this home has incorporated. The 632 square feet of garage will give you plenty of room to park your vehicle, store and stage your gear, have a workspace/studio or whatever your needs may be. Listing agent is the seller. Call Darren Zellman at 406-499-0027 or your real estate professional.