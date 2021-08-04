Welcome to the impressive and conveniently located neighborhood, Turah Meadows. Only a few minutes to downtown Missoula, This Levi Miller Home offers 1826 sq ft of finished smart and stylish living space within a serene setting, surrounded by mature pine trees, paved roads, and walking trails. Over 20 acres of common area in close proximity to the Clark Fork River make this neighborhood truly desirable. This floor plan features 3 bed, 2 bath with den and tile accents throughout the bathrooms and utility room, granite or quartz kitchen countertops with under counter-mounted sinks and full-height kitchen backsplash, hard surface flooring in the kitchen, hallways, and great room, and a kitchen island complemented by pendant lighting.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $545,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Portia Fleming fell asleep on the couch at her home at Finley Point Estates watching a movie Saturday night, only to be awakened by her daughter warning of fire nearing their property.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
Wetting rain touched much of western Montana on Sunday and Monday, giving firefighters a brief respite from a week of intense activity.
Michael B. DeFrance, the ex-boyfriend of Jermain Charlo, who disappeared in 2018, appeared in federal court Monday afternoon.
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
Highway 35 remains closed from the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay mile marker 15 as the Boulder 2700 fire has now burned an estimated 1,416 acres.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.