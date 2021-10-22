 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $545,000

Newly constructed 3 bed/ 3 bath, abundant light through-out this new classy modern townhome. Would make an amazing Air bnb/VRBO. Open concept with beautiful finishes throughout. Main floor has a gorgeous kitchen with a massive quartz bar, modern tiled backsplash, stainless appliances with built in microwave, gas range, and lovely farm sink. 4th floor owner's suite features balcony with outdoor seating area great for a south setting views from Mount Sentinel to Lolo peak , tiled shower with glass doors, and large walk in closet. Tuck under garage with lots of storage and off street parking. Convenient location walkable to downtown! This home won't last long- Call Maggie Springer at 406-240-9545- or your real estate professional.

