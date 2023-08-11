*New home under construction. Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes. *Save up to $20,000* on select move-in ready or available to build homes. The 1408 square foot Edgewood is a mid-sized home catering to those who value both comfort and efficiency in a single level home. An award-winning designed kitchen, featuring a breakfast bar and ample counter space, overlooks both the spacious living with a gorgeous gas fireplace and dining room. The separate main suite affords you privacy and features two large closets in addition to a dual vanity ensuite. The two sizable bedrooms share a full bathroom and complete this design-smart home plan. This home also features masonry on the front of the home and a lovely, covered patio with can lighting in the back. Just minutes from Missoula, this new community will offer walking trails and multiple parks, and it is located in the highly sought-after Frenchtown School District!
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $545,460
Related to this story
Most Popular
A large dietary supplement manufacturing company in Missoula is shutting down and laying off scores of workers.
The restaurant’s last day at its current location on Broadway is Aug. 31.
Grizzly bears are one of the most iconic wildlife species that call Montana home, and as populations rebound it’s important for people in bear…
A Bozeman developer has submitted an application for a 614-home subdivision consisting of high-end apartments just west of Missoula.
A seven-person jury in June found the clinic submitted 337 false claims that made patients eligible for Medicare and other benefits they shoul…