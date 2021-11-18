STAMPEDE Floor Plan. UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Are you ready to hang your hat with easy livin? If so, Cowboy Flats is the place for you! Maintenance free living all on one level. The open & functional design provides lots of light, high end finishes, privacy from neighbors, and close to the heart of Missoula. Additional floorplans available. PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY. This is to be built. Floor plan in associated docs or on the Cowboy Flats website. This is a home offer complete one level living. NO STAIRS at any entry point. Open living/dining and kitchen area with tall ceilings and big windows. Large master suite with walk-in closet. HOA subdivision so no shoveling, sprinkling for you. Spend time doing the things you love.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $546,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Resident grizzly and cubs find lots of unsecured food in Missoula's North Hills.
The story was shot on the reservation with a fluent speaker coaching the cast on their dialogue.
Former UM Lady Griz head basketball coach Shannon Schweyen has filed a lawsuit against the University of Montana for sex discrimination, according to court documents filed last week in federal court in Missoula.
If built, the area that is currently the 152-acre Larchmont course could hold up to 2,000 housing units.
Forecasters say a powerful storm will sweep through Montana and Wyoming early this week and bring high winds that are expected to blow down trees and power lines.
Taylor Simonson, 38, went missing in the Blue Mountain area on Oct. 12.
Homelessness is on the rise in the Bitterroot Valley. Advocates urge residents to look after the homeless and help them locate a warming shelter for this winter.
Dr. Justin Buls has been subject to “timeouts” on Facebook and has called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be “executed for the crimes he has committed on humanity.”
Jason Dean Hager, 56, of Lolo admitted selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant.
Alex S. Schmidt, 49, was booked into the Missoula County jail on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with five felony counts of burglary.