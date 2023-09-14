Nestled in the South Hills of Missoula, Montana, you'll find this comfortable 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home. It's situated on a spacious corner lot, offering room for an extended lawn, RV storage, or extra space for odds and ends. There's even pre-wired electrical for a hot tub, perfect for unwinding after a long day. In terms of location, it's a convenient stroll to Chief Charlo Elementary School and minutes to downtown Missoula. Nature enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to the South Hills trail systems, ideal for those who enjoy outdoor adventures. One of the highlights of this property is the charming view it offers. From both the backyard and the upper primary bedroom, you can enjoy a pleasant glimpse of Missoula City, adding a touch of urban flavor to your serene abode. Inside, the home boasts an open layout, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere that's perfect for gatherings and everyday living. The living, dining, and kitchen areas flow together seamlessly, making the most of the available space. For added privacy, all three bedrooms are conveniently located on the upper level, ensuring a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of the main living areas. This South Hills residence offers comfortable and practical living, making it an excellent choice for those who value everyday convenience and a peaceful ambiance. Don't miss the opportunity to experience it in person.