3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $549,900

Spectacular Views of the entire Missoula Valley! Located on the hillside near Pattee Canyon recreation area, close proximity to downtown and the University. This one of a kind 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is move in ready and has tons of potential. The main floor features a master bedroom/bathroom, large living and dining area, office and spacious kitchen. The separate, fully furnished basement living area has 2 bedrooms, bonus room, living room, kitchen, full bath and a second washer and dryer.