 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $549,900

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $549,900

Spectacular Views of the entire Missoula Valley! Located on the hillside near Pattee Canyon recreation area, close proximity to downtown and the University. This one of a kind 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is move in ready and has tons of potential. The main floor features a master bedroom/bathroom, large living and dining area, office and spacious kitchen. The separate, fully furnished basement living area has 2 bedrooms, bonus room, living room, kitchen, full bath and a second washer and dryer.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News