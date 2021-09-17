 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $549,900

A new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Miller Creek home nearing completion. Enjoy the open floor plan on the main level featuring the kitchen, dining room, living room including a gas fireplace & half bath. This beautiful kitchen has white shaker style cabinets with under cabinet lighting, large island, quartz countertops, pantry closet with dual barn doors & GE appliances. The kitchen also adjoins a covered rear patio. Upstairs you'll find the master suite with a walk-in tile shower, dual sinks & a walk-in closet with abundant shelving. You'll also find two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom & the laundry room. $10,000 underground sprinkler/ landscape allowance included. Just down from Jeanette Rankin School. Taking Offers until Sun. Aug 22 at 8pm. Response time of Mon. Aug 23 at 2pm.

