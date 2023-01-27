3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $549,935

*New home under construction. Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes. *Enjoy 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes OR save $20,000 now through Jan. 31st! The 1,621 square foot Jordan is a smartly designed alley-accessed 2 car-garage home design that's perfect for a variety of lifestyles. The Jordan opens to a beautiful entry and spacious great room with a gorgeous built-in gas fireplace and shelving. Adjacent to the great room is a formal dining space and giant open kitchen with a walk-in pantry for kitchen and storage galore. For entertaining and convenience, the downstairs also includes a private powder room and pocket den that works well as a playroom or office.