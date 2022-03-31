This 3 bed 3 bath Elk Hills townhome is well-maintained, bright, open, and has an attached 2 car garage! The main floor has hardwood flooring, an open kitchen, great space for a dining table, and living room with big windows and a gas fireplace. Also on the main floor are two bedrooms (one with a large walk in closet and ensuite bath), and another full bath. Upstairs you will find the largest of the 3 bedrooms with an ensuite full bath. The views are unbeatable and it sits on a landscaped corner lot with high quality fencing, a timber framed pergola, and underground sprinklers. Walk out your back door through the common area to Moose Can gully trail for a hike or enjoy summer evenings on your patio! Call Shannon Hilliard (406) 239-8350 or your real estate professional for more informatio
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Employees of Black Coffee Roasting Co. in Missoula say high housing costs and low wages led to the decision.
A Kalispell woman suspected of leading police on high-speed chase in Missoula appeared in court Friday afternoon.
UPDATED: Eight arrested at Blackfeet Tribal Council chairman's house, some in connection to selling fentanyl
Around 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services served the warrant on a residence belonging to Blackfeet Tribal Chairman Tim Davis.
A Paradise Valley hiker was found dead by Park County Search and Rescue officials on Friday, a day after he was reported overdue.
The local GOP was alarmed that some conservative voters said they’ll skip the 2022 elections due to fraud allegations pushed by local right-wing activists.
Sakha, his wife and two kids left a northern province of Afghanistan last fall and have since found a new home in Missoula.
Colton R. Merritt pleaded not guilty in January 2021 to one count of deliberate homicide. Last month, Merritt was ordered to be evaluated at the Montana State Hospital.
The new Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery on Reserve Street is still under construction but the owners say it should open soon.
There's a proposal for a 20-lot subdivision in the lower Rattlesnake, and a developer wants to build 700 housing units in lower Grant Creek.
Jon Sepp left a career as a parachute tester for the military to raise bison on a ranch on the Flathead Indian Reservation near Hot Springs.