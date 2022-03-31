 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

This 3 bed 3 bath Elk Hills townhome is well-maintained, bright, open, and has an attached 2 car garage! The main floor has hardwood flooring, an open kitchen, great space for a dining table, and living room with big windows and a gas fireplace. Also on the main floor are two bedrooms (one with a large walk in closet and ensuite bath), and another full bath. Upstairs you will find the largest of the 3 bedrooms with an ensuite full bath. The views are unbeatable and it sits on a landscaped corner lot with high quality fencing, a timber framed pergola, and underground sprinklers. Walk out your back door through the common area to Moose Can gully trail for a hike or enjoy summer evenings on your patio! Call Shannon Hilliard (406) 239-8350 or your real estate professional for more informatio

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News