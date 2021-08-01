One of a kind property on a large lot zoned RM1-45 with a mother in-law suite. The top unit has 2 bedrooms and one bath, repurposed bulletproof fiberglass backsplash in kitchen, Fisher Paykel dishwasher drawers, induction cooktop, Corian white jasmine countertops, Glo European windows and entry door, Kohler Greek Soaking Tub, Heated towel rack, custom cabinets with storage throughout, custom concrete tub deck and bathroom countertop, Daltile porcelain, RevoTile flooring. Large 4' tall crawl space for storage also has a gas line running through it for a future gas stove. Fujitsu General mini-split heating and cooling system, wired for future solar installation, heat tape in downspouts, Lutron Caseta lighting system with app control and timed settings.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000
