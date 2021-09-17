Newly built duplex style townhome located just steps from Hellgate Elementary School. The bright and modern interior includes 2,315 square feet, 3 bedrooms plus bonus area, 2.5 bathrooms with a double car garage. Main level features an open concept great room, primary suite, half bath and laundry room. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms, bonus area for extra bedroom/family room and full bath. Additional quality features of the home include Quartz countertops, marble tile backsplash, black stainless appliances including gas range, canned/recessed lighting, large kitchen island with undermount sink and luxury vinyl tile flooring. Exterior is beautiful landscaped with underground sprinklers, partial wood privacy fencing, natural gas barbecue hook ups, two separate outdoor
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000
