3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

Situated on a lovely view lot of almost two acres, this fine home sits in a convenient area of Miller Creek just minutes from city services but with the feel of the country. With views of the city skyline and surrounding mountains you'll enjoy summer and autumn evenings on the front deck with family and friends. This home features a neat layout with an open kitchen and dining area, large family room with a wood floor, vaulted ceiling and large fireplace (with a blower), a sauna, large master suite with private view deck and walk in closet, and a large lower level partially finished and ready for your touches. There's an oversized two car garage, a hot tub pad, a spot for a shed and a large dog kennel. Lots of improvements including work to the well and much more! A great property!