 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

Hidden gem of a location! Just across the iconic one way McClay Bridge, tucked away under a canopy of pines and surrounded by unbuildable acreage you'll find this magnificent multi-level home. This well manicured 1/2ac lot boasts a large entertaining deck and the opportunity to live amongst the wildlife of Western Montana. This 3BD/3BA home has all the interior amenities you're looking for and is equipped with some nice architectural features including tray ceiling in the master suite and arched doorways. The extra mini shop space and massive parking pad next to your attached garage is another bonus! For more information call Tyler Hobbs at 406-544-9794, or your real estate professional. View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News