3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

Hidden gem of a location! Just across the iconic one way McClay Bridge, tucked away under a canopy of pines and surrounded by unbuildable acreage you'll find this magnificent multi-level home. This well manicured 1/2ac lot boasts a large entertaining deck and the opportunity to live amongst the wildlife of Western Montana. This 3BD/3BA home has all the interior amenities you're looking for and is equipped with some nice architectural features including tray ceiling in the master suite and arched doorways. The extra mini shop space and massive parking pad next to your attached garage is another bonus! For more information call Tyler Hobbs at 406-544-9794, or your real estate professional. View More