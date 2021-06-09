Hidden gem of a location! Just across the iconic one way McClay Bridge, tucked away under a canopy of pines and surrounded by unbuildable acreage you'll find this magnificent multi-level home. This well manicured 1/2ac lot boasts a large entertaining deck and the opportunity to live amongst the wildlife of Western Montana. This 3BD/3BA home has all the interior amenities you're looking for and is equipped with some nice architectural features including tray ceiling in the master suite and arched doorways. The extra mini shop space and massive parking pad next to your attached garage is another bonus! For more information call Tyler Hobbs at 406-544-9794, or your real estate professional. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's some business news in the Missoula area.
Protesters are expected to turn out in force at Tuesday's Florence-Carlton school board meeting over middle school student participation in a club called the Gay-Straight Alliance.
Jeremy Canwell, former senior curator at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, is no longer an employee at the University of Montana.
Before the western gate to Glacier National Park comes in view, a line of people with clipboards awaits arriving motorists.
Missoula police received the call at about 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Arnold said. As of about 2 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.
Knitting Factory Entertainment has called off its entire 2021 concert season at Big Sky Brewing Co. Amphitheater.
Justin William Ayres, 22, made his initial appearance Friday afternoon in Missoula Justice Court.
Mayor John Engen said he is concerned and disappointed because the city's full-price offer on an affordable apartment building for people with mental illness hasn't been accepted.
Falling rock has replaced falling snow as the big holdup for motorists wanting to drive to Glacier National Park’s Logan Pass.
Graduation ceremonies looked a bit more normal for the class of 2021, a welcome bookend for the students whose senior year was anything but typical.