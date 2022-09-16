Newly built 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is almost completed. Open floor plan with mountain views off of the 12 X 16 trex deck. Kitchen has a spacious island with a Granite counter top. Cathedral ceilings and large window in the living area brings in lots of natural lighting. Primary bedroom has an ensuite with double sinks, tiled shower, tiled flooring and a large walk in closet. There are two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath off the living area space. Laundry area with utility. Amenities include AC, Sod, UG Sprinklers, Radon pipe prep, Dry wall in the crawl. Double garage has a large storage space for all your extra items. One year builders warranty. Call Chay Hughes 406 546 3717 or your Real Estate Professional to view
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $554,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I will endeavor to serve with dignity, with honor and with purpose,” Hess said after receiving the requisite seven votes.
Emergency teams responded to a collision on Highway 10 near Roller Coaster Road on Tuesday.
Freight trains across the United States could come to a halt this week if six of the seven largest railroads in North America — including BNSF Railway and Union Pacific, which both operate in Montana — cannot secure new labor contracts by 12:01 a.m. Friday, following more than two years of contentious negotiations.
Missoula sheriff’s deputies got a call for suspicious activity near the intersection of Highway 93 and Delarka Drive early on Sunday morning.
With the help of NeighborWorks Montana and $850,000 in federal funding, the Old Hellgate Village will become a Resident-Owned Community.
Cole L. Levine, 23, is charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor.
Patrick Cork is believed to be in possession of a handgun and has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest.
Patrick Cork, 50, had warrants issued for his arrest out of Missoula.
The air quality caused Missoula County Public Schools to cancel outdoor competitions scheduled for Monday afternoon. Recesses were also moved indoors.
The site will feature 24 parking spaces and 30 temporary dwellings with up to four beds in each unit.