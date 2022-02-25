Under Contract! New 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. To feature an open floorplan, premium vinyl flooring, stainless appliances, double vanity in the guest bathroom, sliding glass door, AC and landscaping. For more information please call The Suchecki Team at 406-926-3777 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $555,000
