3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $557,307

New home under construction! The Edgewood floor plan is elegantly designed with a beautiful entryway, large island kitchen, pantry, decorative windows, open great room, and main suite tucked away for privacy. The main suite offers vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets, dual vanities, and a tile shower in the main bathroom. Interior finishes include hand-textured walls, new and fresh wall paint designs, and front landscaping. This new community will offer walking trails, and multiple parks and is located in the highly sought-after Frenchtown School District!