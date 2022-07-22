Just completed! Modern design, stylish decor inside and out in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Main floor offers living, dining, kitchen and half bath - 9' ceilings. Pantry in kitchen. Upper level has all of the bedrooms - big master with vaulted ceilings, ensuite with double sinks and huge walk in closet. 2nd, 3rd bedrooms, full bath and laundry round out the upper level. Attached garage with opener. Come see today! Call Paulette McMannis at 406-880-4988, or real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $559,000
Two adult women were flown to a hospital, and their conditions are unknown.
Police don't think there's a threat to the public at this time, Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said.
The Moose fire was estimated on Thursday to have burned at least 20,648 acres.
The Moose Fire amassed 11,000 more acres burned overnight.
A total of 395 people quarantined at the motel during the pandemic, and the net cost to the city was $24,787 because almost all operational costs were reimbursable by the federal government.
The Glacier County Sheriff's Office released additional details Tuesday on a violent incident in East Glacier Park Village that left two men and an 18-month-old dead and two women critically injured.
Brandon E. Dewey is charged with three felony counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of official misconduct.
A wildfire broke out just west of Missoula on Wednesday evening, burning between 15 to 20 acres and threatening a home.
Leah Davis Lokan, 65, of Chico, was pulled out of her tent and mauled in the pre-dawn hours of July 6, 2021 in the small town of Ovando.
The woman was located along one of the forks of Birch Creek upstream of Swift Reservoir and Swift Dam.