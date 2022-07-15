 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $559,900

Open living concept in this almost new 2 year old home with elevated 9 foot ceilings an abundance of natural light and engineered wood flooring throughout the main living area. The inviting kitchen offers upgraded Granite counter tops, soft-close cabinetry, breakfast bar, dining area, pantry and a full accompaniment of GE slate colored appliances including gas range. The master bedroom features an en suite bathroom with a Granite top double vanity, large walk-in closet and Armstong LV Tile flooring. The upper level includes 2 auxiliary bedrooms offering individual private bathrooms with Granite tops, soft-close cabinetry and LV Tile flooring.

