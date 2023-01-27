 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $560,910

*New home under construction. Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes. *Enjoy 5.5% interest rate on select quick move-in homes OR save $20,000 now through Jan. 31st! The 1,574 square foot Hudson is an efficiently designed, mid-sized single-level home offering both space and comfort. The open kitchen is a chef's dream, with counter space galore, plenty of cupboard storage, and a breakfast bar. The expansive living room, adjoining dining area, and gas fireplace complete this eating and entertainment space. The spacious and private main suite boasts a dual vanity bathroom, shower, and an enormous closet. The other two sizeable bedrooms share the second bathroom and round out this well-planned home. This home also offers a 3-car garage.

