Zero entry (no steps) on this newly completed, never lived in, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. Open floor plan with mountain views off of the 12 X 16 Trex deck. Kitchen has a spacious island with a Granite countertop. Cathedral ceilings and large window in the living area brings in lots of natural lighting. This home provides a split bedroom floor plan for privacy. Primary bedroom has an ensuite with double sinks, tiled shower, tiled flooring and a large walk-in closet. There are two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath off the living area space. Laundry room with utility sink. Upgraded energy efficiencies with foam foundation and zip R panel whole house wrapping. Call Chay Hughes or your contact your real estate professional to set up a showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $564,900
