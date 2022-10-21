3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $565,000

One level, move-in ready home with beautiful mountain views in the highly desirable Linda Vista Subdivision is ready for its new owner. You are sure to enjoy the outdoor deck on the landscaped lot. Upon entering the home, you will appreciate the open living, kitchen, and dining areas. The home features granite countertops, a large kitchen island, and knotty alder trim and doors throughout. The primary suite features a large walk-in closet, dual sink vanity, and a large walk-in tile shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the well thought-out floor plan. The attached garage has plenty of room for your cars and storage. You must see all this beautiful home has to offer!