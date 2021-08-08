Are you ready to level up? This well-appointed home is situated in the highly desirable Slant Street area of Missoula. This trending neighborhood is conveniently located near schools (Paxon, Washington, Hellgate, University of Montana), shopping, and downtown. Built with Continuum Builder Group's signature quality, these modern townhomes take the worry out of the day-to-day property upkeep. Each floor has oversized windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring, a bedroom and a bathroom! With access to natural light, comfortable temperature by way of the mini-split heating and air-conditioning units, this home is light and airy.The kitchen boasts Euro-style cabinets, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with a gas range. The third level offers relaxation by the fireplace or step outside on the generous patio with mountain views. The modern exterior boasts a combination of metal and reclaimed wood with a single-car attached garage and a tuck-under carport. Some of the pictures are from Phase I of the 5Four Towhomes, which was completed in 2020, and are used for reference only. The Slant Streets were originally oriented with the wagon road that extended to the Bitterroot Valley. Today, the Bitterroot Trail is located within sight and is approximately 50 paved miles connecting Missoula to Hamilton.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $565,000
