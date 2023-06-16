*New home under construction. Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes. *Save up to $20,000* on select move-in ready or available to build homes.The 1621 square foot Jordan is a smartly designed alley-accessed-garage home design, that's perfect for a variety of lifestyles. The Jordan opens to a beautiful entry and spacious great room with an optional built-in fireplace and shelving. Adjacent to the great room is a formal dining space and giant open kitchen with a walk-in pantry for kitchen and storage galore. For entertaining and convenience, the downstairs also includes a private powder room and pocket den that works well as a playroom or office. Upstairs, the Jordan plan offers a luxurious main suite with his-and-hers closets and dual vanity ensuite. A full secondary bath serves the two additional bedrooms, and a nicely located laundry room helps keep life organized. 44 Ranch is a very desirable community located in the Hellgate Elementary and Big Sky High School districts! Please contact Hannah Appelhans at 406-905-0730 or your real estate professional.