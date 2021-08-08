3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $569,000

Are you ready to level up? This well-appointed home is situated in the highly desirable Slant Street area of Missoula. This trending neighborhood is conveniently located near schools (Paxon, Washington, Hellgate, University of Montana), shopping, and downtown. Built with Continuum Builder Group's signature quality, these modern townhomes take the worry out of the day-to-day property upkeep. Each floor has oversized windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring, a bedroom and a bathroom! With access to natural light, comfortable temperature by way of the mini-split heating and air-conditioning units, this home is light and airy.The kitchen boasts Euro-style cabinets, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with a gas range.