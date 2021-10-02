3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $569,000

This beautiful under construction home sits on 1.03 acres just West of Missoula. Within it's 1657 Sq.Ft. you will find a spacious Livingroom and an adjoining kitchen. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a mud/laundry room. This wonderful home also holds a 3 stall garage and a covered front porch and back deck. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams a" 406-926-6767 or yourReal Estate professional.