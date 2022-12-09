 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $569,900

Zero entry (no steps) on this newly completed, never lived in, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. Open floor plan with mountain views off of the 12 X 16 Trex deck. Kitchen has a spacious island with a Granite countertop. Cathedral ceilings and large window in the living area brings in lots of natural lighting. This home provides a split bedroom floor plan for privacy. Primary bedroom has an ensuite with double sinks, tiled shower, tiled flooring and a large walk-in closet. There are two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath off the living area space. Laundry room with utility sink.

