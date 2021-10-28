 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $570,000

Welcome to the highly desired Turah Meadows neighborhood. With a short walk to the Clark Fork River or cross country skiing just out your back door, this is the true Montana dream property. This thoughtfully designed, single level 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home has several custom features and upgrades. You will find walnut hardwood floors throughout the home, as well as custom stained glass windows. The gorgeous kitchen features Viking appliances, quartz countertops, and custom cabinets. There is a gas stove in the living room & master bedroom that is sure to keep you warm in the winter months. The large living room window lets in the beautiful mountain views & plenty of light. Take in the incredible views from the screened in porch, back patio, or while soaking in the hot tub.

