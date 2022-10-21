3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $572,500

Newly completed, never lived in, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Open floor plan with mountain views off of the 12 X 16 trex deck. Kitchen has a spacious island with a Granite counter top. Cathedral ceilings and large window in the living area brings in lots of natural lighting. This home provides a split bedroom floor plan for privacy. Primary bedroom has an ensuite with double sinks, tiled shower, tiled flooring and a large walk in closet. There are two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath off the living area space. Laundry room with utility sink. Amenities include AC, Sod, UG Sprinklers, Radon pipe prep, Double garage has a large storage space for all your extra items. One year builders warranty. Call Chay at 406 546 3717 or Paula 406 360 8655 or your Real Estate Professional to view