*New construction. * *Photos are of similar homes. Contact us for specific finishes.* Save up to $20,000 on select move-in ready or available to build homes. The 1621 square foot Jordan is a smartly designed alley-accessed 3-car garage home design that's perfect for a variety of lifestyles. The Jordan opens to a beautiful entry and spacious great room with an optional built-in fireplace and shelving. Adjacent to the great room is a formal dining space and giant open kitchen with a walk-in pantry for kitchen and storage galore. For entertaining and convenience, the downstairs also includes a private powder room and pocket den that works well as a playroom or office. With a covered patio, spruce up the outdoor space and enjoy can lighting. Upstairs, the Jordan plan offers a luxurious main suite with his-and-hers closets and dual vanity en-suite. A full secondary bath serves the two additional bedrooms, and a nicely located laundry room helps keep life organized. Located in the highly desirable 44 Ranch and the Hellgate Elementary and Big Sky High School district! Please contact Hannah Appelhans at 406-905-0730 or your real estate professional.