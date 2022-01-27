Welcome to this wonderful offering in Crestview Heights. Location offers majestic views of the Missoula Valley protected by large open space allowing additional room to walk the dog and stretch your legs. This home is seasoned with upgrades and offers 3 bedrooms with potential additional bedroom/bonus rooms in the basement. The main floor features a sunken living room with fireplace, kitchen, and dining area with hickory hard floors and access to the deck, master bedroom with bathroom, two additional bedrooms, and an additional bathroom. The lower level offers a family room and great room with access to the patio and back yard, laundry room, and storage room. Exterior features include a detached 2 car garage, deck, and expansive patio. For more info text: BRE to: 59559.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $575,000
