2734 Spurgin Road is a well-maintained 1.13 acre Missoula Target Range horse property on a private drive with country mountain views and is conveniently close to the DNRC walking trails and Big Sky Horse Park. Built in 1981, the tri-level home has 3 bedrooms/2 baths and is approximately 1942 sq ft. The open main level is warm and inviting with the gas fireplace and wood laminate floors. The upper level has three bedrooms and an updated full bath. The lower level has an updated 3/4 bath, laundry area, family room with gas stove, and a small den that could be converted to a bedroom with the addition of an egress window. Out back there is a large, covered patio to take in the surrounding mountain views.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $575,000
