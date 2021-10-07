Situated on a lovely tree studded one acre lot in Missoula's exclusive Big Flat neighborhood, this incredible home is close to all that the city offers yet exudes that country feel that we're all looking for. Extensively remodeled, there's a gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets, and more including much updated electrical throughout, a newer roof, new flooring, remodeled baths, new cement board siding as well as added insulation and so much more, this home is ready for new owners! You'll enjoy the park-like yard with two productive wells (one for irrigation), great school system and the proximity to town as well as have the opportunity to make the partially finished basement your own with your personal touch. Call Tonda Richards at 544-7846 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Owner Peter Lambros sent a short message to the Missoulian about why the popular eatery closed.
About 100 UM students and community members gathered Tuesday to demand change and accountability in the university’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law.
Those little blue bugs that filled the Missoula air like snow all September will soon get replaced by real October snow.
Missoula’s Rattlesnake neighborhood has a serious sloth of black bears rummaging about for any food the human residents have left unsecured this fall.
The topic of face coverings in schools has become a polarized discussion at school board meetings across the state as COVID-19 cases began to …
A Hellgate Elementary School teacher was taken into custody on charges of attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children including possession of material.
UPDATED: UM law school dean resigns following student-led walkout; associate dean expected to step down
Paul Kirgis, dean of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana, resigned on Wednesday. The school's associate dean, Sally Weaver, is also expected to step down.
The hospitals are getting National Guard support to help with the situation.
- Updated
Montana falls at Eastern Washington.
Administrators locked down the campus after lunch on Sept. 2 after students reported their classmates had said they had a firearm and would start shooting at 1:30 p.m.