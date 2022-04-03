3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $575,000

Wanting a property to have Horses and animals close to Missoula, have a garden and have a little place to call your own? This log home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 living spaces has great 360 views. There is a Pole barn, garden, oversized single detached garage/shop,large shed, property is fully fenced and cross fenced. You are just 10-15 minutes to the airport and Missoula