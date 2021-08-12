 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $579,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $579,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $579,000

This is a unique and ''rare'' property in the current Missoula market. Nearly one acre of usable, flat land with a 3 Bed/2-1/2 Bath home, two-car detached, oversized garage & 3-stall shop. This is the perfect mixed use property! Mature landscaping provides privacy, yet Hwy. 93 frontage offers amazing exposure. The home has a remodeled kitchen (oak cabinets / Corian countertops), main floor bedrooms and bath, recreation room & an unfinished lower level offering creative, useful buildout opportunities. Two outdoor ''porch'' areas allow for relaxation with views of nearby hillsides. The garage & shop have built in storage. The shop has a shed roof addition. There are TWO wells! Mature landscaping includes apple/apricot trees, chokecherry bushes, & ass't berry plants,

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News