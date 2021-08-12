3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $579,000

This is a unique and ''rare'' property in the current Missoula market. Nearly one acre of usable, flat land with a 3 Bed/2-1/2 Bath home, two-car detached, oversized garage & 3-stall shop. This is the perfect mixed use property! Mature landscaping provides privacy, yet Hwy. 93 frontage offers amazing exposure. The home has a remodeled kitchen (oak cabinets / Corian countertops), main floor bedrooms and bath, recreation room & an unfinished lower level offering creative, useful buildout opportunities. Two outdoor ''porch'' areas allow for relaxation with views of nearby hillsides. The garage & shop have built in storage. The shop has a shed roof addition. There are TWO wells! Mature landscaping includes apple/apricot trees, chokecherry bushes, & ass't berry plants,